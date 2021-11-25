Congress says police used canes to stop NSUI march to Shivraj's house; cops deny claim

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Congress claimed police resorted to cane charge to disperse members of its student wing NSUI and foil their march to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence here over the issue of unemployment on Thursday.

The opposition party claimed a dozen National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists were injured in the cane charge.

However, Bhopal Zone Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) Irshad Wali denied that the police cane charged the protesters.

"If they have proof, they should show pictures of the injured," he said.

The alleged police action came when NSUI activists tried to climb barricades put up to stop them from marching towards Chouhan's residence and lay siege there.

According to some eyewitnesses, the police resorted to cane charge after stones were thrown at the law enforcers.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Kamal Nath, in a press release, said the police, on the direction of Chouhan, rained canes on peaceful protesters who were demanding release of scholarships to tribal students and employment to youths.

"Many students and NSUI office-bearers have been injured and arrested. Instead of listening to students seeking jobs, lathis were rained on them. This reflects dictatorial attitude of the government," the former CM said.

Habibganj police station inspector Bansingh Prajapati said the police did not arrest anyone.

In fact, the protesters courted arrests and their number is being calculated, he added.