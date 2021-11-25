STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress says police used canes to stop NSUI march to Shivraj's house; cops deny claim

The alleged police action came when NSUI activists tried to climb barricades put up to stop them from marching towards Chouhan's residence and lay siege there.

Published: 25th November 2021 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Congress claimed police resorted to cane charge to disperse members of its student wing NSUI and foil their march to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence here over the issue of unemployment on Thursday.

The opposition party claimed a dozen National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists were injured in the cane charge.

However, Bhopal Zone Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) Irshad Wali denied that the police cane charged the protesters.

"If they have proof, they should show pictures of the injured," he said.

The alleged police action came when NSUI activists tried to climb barricades put up to stop them from marching towards Chouhan's residence and lay siege there.

According to some eyewitnesses, the police resorted to cane charge after stones were thrown at the law enforcers.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Kamal Nath, in a press release, said the police, on the direction of Chouhan, rained canes on peaceful protesters who were demanding release of scholarships to tribal students and employment to youths.

"Many students and NSUI office-bearers have been injured and arrested. Instead of listening to students seeking jobs, lathis were rained on them. This reflects dictatorial attitude of the government," the former CM said.

Habibganj police station inspector Bansingh Prajapati said the police did not arrest anyone.

In fact, the protesters courted arrests and their number is being calculated, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan NSUI National Students Union of India
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp