STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress to press for repealing farm laws on day one of Parliament's Winter Session

The decision was taken at a meeting of top party leaders which was chaired by Sonia Gandhi to discuss the Congress' strategy for the upcoming session that will start on November 29.

Published: 25th November 2021 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

People supporting farmers' agitation celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced for the repealing of the three farm reform laws

PM Modi's decision to withdraw the laws is a victory of the farmers' unity. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday decided it will press for repealing the three farm laws on the very first day of the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament besides seeking Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of those who died of COVID-19.

The decision was taken at a meeting of top party leaders which was chaired by Sonia Gandhi to discuss the Congress' strategy for the upcoming session that will start on November 29.

The Union Cabinet has already approved a bill to repeal the three farm laws following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on November 19.

It will be introduced in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session.

The Congress' meeting was held at Sonia Gandhi's residence, 10 Janpath, in Delhi with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and deputy leader Anand Sharma, besides chief whip in the upper house Jairam Ramesh among others in attendance.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi, chief whip K Suresh, and whips Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu attended the meet.

Senior leader A K Antony and AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal were also present.

Sources said the Congress leadership decided to seek for the repeal of the farm laws on the first day of the session itself.

"We want the repeal of the three farm laws on the first day of the session. We will also demand a separate law for minimum support price," a senior leader told PTI.

Party leaders said they would reach out to other opposition parties to press for their demands, which include the resignations of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' whose son has been arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which some farmers were mowed down by a vehicle.

The Congress leadership also decided to raise the issue of price rise and will press for the demand for seeking Rs 4 lakh compensation for all victims of COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Parliament Winter Session Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp