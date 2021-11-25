CPM plans to strengthen women cadre in West Bengal

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Adopting Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s formula of successfully wooing women voters in the recently held Bengal Assembly polls, the CPI(M) is aiming to strengthen its women cadre-base in the state.

The party’s state committee issued an instruction to induct certain number of women members within the age bracket of 31 years in the district and area committees and asked to keep the posts vacant, instead of filling up by inducting male members, if adequate aspirants are not found.

“The decision to include more women in the party hierarchy was taken on the basis of an analysis of recent Assembly elections and subsequent bypolls where the Bengal’s ruling party performed impressively. The TMC secured en bloc support of women by offering them doles and inducting women party workers in the lower-rung committees. Reaching out to the grassroots, these women proved to be a strong medium,” said a CPI(M) leader.

Another CPI(M) leader said that to highlight the TMC-led government’s “anti-people” policies door-to-door, the party will have to engage women brigade. It has also been decided that the new comers in the district and area committees shall not be more than 55-year-old and 50-year-old respectively.