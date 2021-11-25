STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CPM plans to strengthen women cadre in West Bengal

Another CPI(M) leader said that to highlight the TMC-led government’s 'anti-people' policies door-to-door, the party will have to engage women brigade.

Published: 25th November 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Adopting Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s formula of successfully wooing women voters in the recently held Bengal Assembly polls, the CPI(M) is aiming to strengthen its women cadre-base in the state.

The party’s state committee issued an instruction to induct certain number of women members within the age bracket of 31 years in the district and area committees and asked to keep the posts vacant, instead of filling up by inducting male members, if adequate aspirants are not found. 

“The decision to include  more women in the party hierarchy was taken on the basis of an analysis of recent Assembly elections and subsequent bypolls where the Bengal’s ruling party performed impressively. The TMC secured en bloc support of women by offering them doles and inducting women party workers in the lower-rung committees. Reaching out to the grassroots, these women proved to be a strong medium,” said a CPI(M) leader.

Another CPI(M) leader said that to highlight the TMC-led government’s “anti-people” policies door-to-door, the party will have to engage women brigade.  It has also been decided that the new comers in the district and area committees shall not be more than 55-year-old and 50-year-old respectively.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp