STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Desertion of Meghalaya MLAs 'big jolt' but party will stage a comeback in 2023 polls: Congress

Senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said the AIIC is mulling legal action into the development but nothing has been finalised.

Published: 25th November 2021 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma

Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Congress in Meghalaya on Thursday described the joining of 12 of its 17 MLAs including the leader of the opposition in the assembly to the Trinamool Congress as a "big jolt", but asserted that the party will stage a comeback in 2023 when the next assembly election is due in the state.

Leader of the opposition and former chief minister Mukul Sangma, ex-Assembly speaker Charles Pyngrope and 10 other legislators on Thursday announced the decision to shift their allegiance to the TMC, the party led by Mamata Banerjee.

State Congress president Vincent H Pala said, "There is nothing wrong with the party but something is certainly wrong with those who deserted it and joined the TMC."

Denying reports that Sangma was unhappy at his taking over as the state party chief, Pala said it is not a sudden move by the former CM.

"Mukul had clearly stated that it (desertion) didn't happen suddenly. It started two years back. We knew this will happen. We are prepared for this," he told reporters.

Senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, who was also present there, said the AIIC is mulling legal action into the development but nothing has been finalised.

ALSO READ | Congress has failed to play role of Opposition, so joined TMC: Ex-CM of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma

"It is a big jolt, there is no denying. But I tell you we will stage a comeback in 2023," Lyngdoh, a former minister, said.

AICC in-charge Manish Chatrath, who flew in to Meghalaya to oversee the situation, denied Sangma's claim that the party was "ineffective" to combat "divisive forces".

"If Mukul stated that the Congress was ineffective, it is he who is to be blamed as he is the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) leader," he said.

AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged while the BJP has been using "power of currency" to topple elected governments, if others join the same style and brand of politics, then how are they different.

"In democracy, people vote to elect you. Anything else is murder of democracy and a betrayal of people's vote, nothing more, nothing less," Surjewala said in Chandigarh.

The desertion of the 12 Congress MLAs made the TMC the main opposition party in Meghalaya where it was a non-entity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Trinamool Mukul Sangma Charles Pyngrope
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp