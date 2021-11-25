Desertion of Meghalaya MLAs 'big jolt' but party will stage a comeback in 2023 polls: Congress

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Congress in Meghalaya on Thursday described the joining of 12 of its 17 MLAs including the leader of the opposition in the assembly to the Trinamool Congress as a "big jolt", but asserted that the party will stage a comeback in 2023 when the next assembly election is due in the state.

Leader of the opposition and former chief minister Mukul Sangma, ex-Assembly speaker Charles Pyngrope and 10 other legislators on Thursday announced the decision to shift their allegiance to the TMC, the party led by Mamata Banerjee.

State Congress president Vincent H Pala said, "There is nothing wrong with the party but something is certainly wrong with those who deserted it and joined the TMC."

Denying reports that Sangma was unhappy at his taking over as the state party chief, Pala said it is not a sudden move by the former CM.

"Mukul had clearly stated that it (desertion) didn't happen suddenly. It started two years back. We knew this will happen. We are prepared for this," he told reporters.

Senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, who was also present there, said the AIIC is mulling legal action into the development but nothing has been finalised.

"It is a big jolt, there is no denying. But I tell you we will stage a comeback in 2023," Lyngdoh, a former minister, said.

AICC in-charge Manish Chatrath, who flew in to Meghalaya to oversee the situation, denied Sangma's claim that the party was "ineffective" to combat "divisive forces".

"If Mukul stated that the Congress was ineffective, it is he who is to be blamed as he is the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) leader," he said.

AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged while the BJP has been using "power of currency" to topple elected governments, if others join the same style and brand of politics, then how are they different.

"In democracy, people vote to elect you. Anything else is murder of democracy and a betrayal of people's vote, nothing more, nothing less," Surjewala said in Chandigarh.

The desertion of the 12 Congress MLAs made the TMC the main opposition party in Meghalaya where it was a non-entity.