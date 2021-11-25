Digital outreach workshop for staffers under Union ministers

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Facing challenges from the Opposition on various fronts, the Central government has decided to further enhance the impact and outreach of all ministries through wider use of digital platforms and social media.

At least two members of the personal staff attached to all ministers would attend a day-long workshop to be conducted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on December 4. According to a letter to all ministers, as part of ‘Azadi ka Digital Mahotsava’, the staff would be trained on wider application of various digital platforms.

“Digital communication is a major source of information dissemination of the government today. It is requested that two members from a minister’s personal staff and social media team be nominated to attend the workshop,” stated the letter.

The decision to equip the staff and social media teams of the ministers with latest developments in the fields of social media-driven communication comes at a time when the Opposition is questioning the government’s claims on achievements and policies through digital platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The staff and members of the ministers’ social media teams will also be trained on various modalities.

As per the letter written by MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh, IAS, and sent to all ministry offices, the presence of social media teams of the ministers at the workshop will go a long way in promoting citizen-engagement plans of the Central government.

Dignitaries and industry partners of the government will give a keynote address on the wider usage of social media at the workshop after interactive sessions and panel discussions. As per conservative estimates, more than 150 staffs and members of social media teams will be trained on enhancing government outreach into masses.

At present, there are 78 ministers in the Modi government including the prime minister. A larger chunk of Indians spend over three hours daily on social media with number of internet users reaching 624 million.

“The Central government decision comes after rapid digital advancements being witnessed in the country,” said a Central staffer.

