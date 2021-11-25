STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eminent Assamese poet Sananta Tanty dies at 69

Sahitya Akademi Award-winning poet Sananta Tanty died on Thursday at a private hospital in New Delhi after a prolonged illness.

Published: 25th November 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Candle Light

For representational purposes

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Sahitya Akademi Award-winning poet Sananta Tanty died on Thursday at a private hospital in New Delhi after a prolonged illness.

He was 69.

Tanty was suffering from cancer and was under treatment for a long time, his close associates said.

He is survived by wife and two sons.

Tanty received several awards and recognitions, including the Sahitya Akademi in 2016 for 'Kailoir Dinto Amar Hobo' (Tomorrow Will Be Ours), a collection of his poems in Assamese.

He started his professional career as an employee of the Assam Tea Employees' Provident Fund Organisation in Jorhat in 1971 and retired as Deputy Provident Fund Commissioner in 2012.

Union Minister of Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal mourned the death of Tanty and said 'Kailoir Dinto Amar Hobo' with its unique poems enriched Assamese literature.

"His poems reflected realistic scenes of life and society. He played the role of a conscious citizen through his writings. A bright star has fallen with his demise," he said in a statement.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered his condolences and said his contributions will always be remembered by the people of the state.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah too paid his homage to Tanty and said it is an irreparable loss to the Assamese literary world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sananta Tanty Sananta Tanty Death
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp