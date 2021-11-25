STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Uttarakhand Governor Aziz Qureshi calls for alliance of 'secular parties' to pip BJP in Uttar Pradesh​

Aziz Qureshi asked all secular parties to join hands in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to ensure the end of BJP's divisive politics.

Published: 25th November 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: Former Uttarakhand Governor Aziz Qureshi asked all "secular" parties to join hands in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to ensure the end of BJP's "divisive politics".

Addressing media at Aligarh Muslim University on Wednesday, Qureshi, who is pitching for the Samajwadi party, said, "I am confident that the ongoing efforts to bring all secular parties, including the Congress, on the same platform will succeed."

"All secular parties and those who value democracy, social justice and India's traditional syncretic culture should join hands to ensure the end of divisive politics of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"If secular parties fail to unite, it will mean the end of India's democratic future and these parties will themselves be responsible," Qureshi, who was also the governor of Uttar Pradesh for a brief period, said.

He also stressed on the importance of an alliance to end the BJP government's "Raavan Raj".

