STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat man threatens CM Bhupendra Patel in video, asks latter to pay Rs 1 crore

As the video went viral on social media platforms, the Banaskantha district police formed multiple teams to nab the man, who is said to be facing mental ill health issues.

Published: 25th November 2021 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: An elderly man allegedly issued a threat to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a video, asking him to pay Rs 1 crore or face consequences, said police officials on Thursday.

As the video went viral on social media platforms, the Banaskantha district police formed multiple teams to nab the man, who is said to be facing mental ill health issues.

In the video, the man in his late 60s, identified by the police as Batuk Morari aka Mahesh Bhagat, can be heard threatening the CM and asking him to pay Rs 1 crore within 11 days or be ready to face consequences.

Preliminary investigation has revealed Bhagat did not have any criminal background and may have made and circulated the video due to his mental condition, said Banaskantha district in-charge Superintendent of Police Pooja Yadav.

"We have formed teams of the Local Crime Branch and local police to nab Bhagat, who is originally from Vav taluka and currently lives in Tharad town of the district. He used to sing 'bhajans' (devotional songs) in the past, but is currently not doing any work. He has switched off his mobile phone after his video went viral today," said Yadav.

The police officer said a decision on filing an FIR will be taken only after the elderly man is traced.

"His family members told us that Bhagat is unmarried and mentally unstable. He had left his house long back and lived a nomadic life since then. We will take a call about registering an FIR after recording his statement once he is traced," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp