Gujarat man threatens CM Bhupendra Patel in video, asks latter to pay Rs 1 crore

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: An elderly man allegedly issued a threat to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a video, asking him to pay Rs 1 crore or face consequences, said police officials on Thursday.

As the video went viral on social media platforms, the Banaskantha district police formed multiple teams to nab the man, who is said to be facing mental ill health issues.

In the video, the man in his late 60s, identified by the police as Batuk Morari aka Mahesh Bhagat, can be heard threatening the CM and asking him to pay Rs 1 crore within 11 days or be ready to face consequences.

Preliminary investigation has revealed Bhagat did not have any criminal background and may have made and circulated the video due to his mental condition, said Banaskantha district in-charge Superintendent of Police Pooja Yadav.

"We have formed teams of the Local Crime Branch and local police to nab Bhagat, who is originally from Vav taluka and currently lives in Tharad town of the district. He used to sing 'bhajans' (devotional songs) in the past, but is currently not doing any work. He has switched off his mobile phone after his video went viral today," said Yadav.

The police officer said a decision on filing an FIR will be taken only after the elderly man is traced.

"His family members told us that Bhagat is unmarried and mentally unstable. He had left his house long back and lived a nomadic life since then. We will take a call about registering an FIR after recording his statement once he is traced," she added.