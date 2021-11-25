STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC rejects Raj Kundra's pre-arrest bail plea in porn case

Justice Nitin Sambre had reserved the order on Wednesday on Kundra's plea seeking protection from arrest.

Published: 25th November 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by businessperson Raj Kundra in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly distributing pornographic videos.

Justice Nitin Sambre had reserved the order on Wednesday on Kundra's plea seeking protection from arrest.

On Thursday, the bench rejected the petition.

The detailed order is awaited.

The cyber cell of the Mumbai police has filed a case against Kundra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos.

Fearing arrest, Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, first sought anticipatory bail from the sessions court but it was refused, so he moved the HC, claiming that he had been framed up.

The FIR named actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey as co-accused.

He was in no way connected to content creation, publication or transmission of alleged illegal videos even as the actors, who were named as co-accused, had given full consent to shoot the videos, his lawyers said.

In July this year, Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police in another case where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app.

He was granted bail in September.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Raj Kundra
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp