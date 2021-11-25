STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India adds 9,119 new Covid cases in 24 hours; active tally in country lowest in 539 days

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 48 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 151 consecutive days now.

Published: 25th November 2021

A health worker inoculates a man against the coronavirus on a pavement in Hyderabad.

NEW DELHI: India logged 9,119 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,44,882, while the active cases declined to 1,09,940, the lowest in 539 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,66,980 with 396 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.33 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 1,541 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 396 new fatalities include 41 from Maharashtra.

Of the 308 deaths in Kerala, 35 were reported over the last few days and 273 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said on Thursday.

A total of 4,66,980 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,807 from Maharashtra, 38,353 from Kerala, 38,185 from Karnataka, 36,415 from Tamil Nadu, 25,095 from Delhi, 22,909 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,419 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

