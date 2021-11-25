Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra asks police to register FIR against Amazon officials in suicide case
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered registration of an FIR against officials of Amazon over the suicide of a youth.
Published: 25th November 2021 07:20 PM | Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:20 PM | A+A A-
INDORE: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday ordered registration of an FIR against officials of Amazon over the suicide of a youth who allegedly obtained poisonous sulphas tablets through the e-commerce site.
The deceased's father met Mishra here earlier in the day.
Sulphas is used as an agricultural fumigant and is poisonous.
"I have taken cognizance of a youth ending his life by ordering sulphas online from Amazon and directed officials to register a case against the concerned officials and summon them for questioning," Mishra told reporters here.
"If they don't turn up even after getting a notice, then they should be brought through "policiya" (`police method') for questioning," the minister added.
Recently, Bhind district police in the state registered a First Information Report against unnamed Amazon India officials after busting a gang which allegedly supplied ganja under the guise of selling stevia (a natural sweetener) through the e-commerce portal.
"Amazon should clarify how someone can supply ganja and poison through an e-commerce platform. We have taken these incidents seriously and we will take strong legal action in the matter," Mishra said.
The state government will also frame a policy and send it to the Center so that illegal activities facilitated by online commercial sites can be curbed, he said.
Ranjeet Verma, a local fruit seller whose 18-year-old son allegedly died by suicide in July by consuming sulphas powder ordered online, met the home minister here earlier in the day and urged him to register a case against Amazon.
Verma alleged that Amazon delivered sulphas to his son without verifying documents.
Some persons were pressurizing his son to return Rs 2 lakh that he had borrowed, according to Mishra.
An e-mail sent to Amazon India for comment did not receive any reply.