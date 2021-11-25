STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra​ asks police to register FIR against Amazon officials in suicide case

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered registration of an FIR against officials of Amazon over the suicide of a youth.

Published: 25th November 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday ordered registration of an FIR against officials of Amazon over the suicide of a youth who allegedly obtained poisonous sulphas tablets through the e-commerce site.

The deceased's father met Mishra here earlier in the day.

Sulphas is used as an agricultural fumigant and is poisonous.

"I have taken cognizance of a youth ending his life by ordering sulphas online from Amazon and directed officials to register a case against the concerned officials and summon them for questioning," Mishra told reporters here.

"If they don't turn up even after getting a notice, then they should be brought through "policiya" (`police method') for questioning," the minister added.

Recently, Bhind district police in the state registered a First Information Report against unnamed Amazon India officials after busting a gang which allegedly supplied ganja under the guise of selling stevia (a natural sweetener) through the e-commerce portal.

"Amazon should clarify how someone can supply ganja and poison through an e-commerce platform. We have taken these incidents seriously and we will take strong legal action in the matter," Mishra said.

The state government will also frame a policy and send it to the Center so that illegal activities facilitated by online commercial sites can be curbed, he said.

Ranjeet Verma, a local fruit seller whose 18-year-old son allegedly died by suicide in July by consuming sulphas powder ordered online, met the home minister here earlier in the day and urged him to register a case against Amazon.

Verma alleged that Amazon delivered sulphas to his son without verifying documents.

Some persons were pressurizing his son to return Rs 2 lakh that he had borrowed, according to Mishra.

An e-mail sent to Amazon India for comment did not receive any reply.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra Madhya Pradesh Police
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp