STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur polls: PA Sangma-founded NPP hoping to give ruling BJP a run for its money

Even as the Congress is trying to recover from the setbacks that came one after the other following the defection of several of its MLAs to the BJP, the NPP has started the legwork for the polls

Published: 25th November 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

The party’s national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma being greeted in Manipur (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The National People’s Party (NPP) is trying to emerge as an alternative to the ruling BJP in poll-bound Manipur by cashing in on the Congress’s depleting popularity.

Even as the Congress is trying to recover from the setbacks that came one after the other following the defection of several of its MLAs to the BJP, the NPP has started the legwork with eyes fixed on the Assembly elections, due in February next year.

It heads the coalition government in Meghalaya and is a constituent of Manipur’s BJP-led ruling coalition. The party’s national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the poll campaign by addressing some rallies in the Imphal valley for two days earlier this week.

The NPP had contested nine seats in 2017 but is likely to set up candidates in some 40 seats this time around. This indicates how serious and optimistic the party is about Manipur. All its four wining candidates of last elections were inducted into the ministry.

Sheikh Noorul Hassan, who is the NPP’s Manipur unit general secretary (organisation), said unlike now, the NPP was not organised ahead of 2017 elections. The decision to contest that election was sudden and no organisation could be set up, he said.

“This time however, we are fighting the polls seriously. Manipur does not have a sustainable economic policy. If the NPP comes to power, the state will have an economic policy and it will be implemented effectively,” Hassan told this newspaper.

He said the NPP would fight the polls based on issues. Stating that the party would grant Scheduled Tribe status to indigenous Meitei and Meitei Pangal communities, if voted to power, he said this would bring over 30 ethnic communities together, resulting in an inclusive growth and development in all 60 constituencies.

The NPP leader said the Assembly elections in Manipur are always fought based on personality and party. Personality carries almost 70% chances of winnability, he said.

“The candidates we are going to field are widely-known in their respective constituencies as they have been well-connected with people through social services. Some of them are highly-educated,” Hassan said.

Personality indeed matters a lot in the elections in Northeast. In the 2012 Manipur elections, the Trinamool Congress virtually had no base in the state but managed to win seven seats after fielding some very good candidates.

The NPP promised to bring in a policy for the protection of the cultural and linguistic identity of all indigenous communities and their rights and another for the youth.

“We raised many issues in the government but our voices were never heard,” Hassan said, indicating the BJP, by virtue of being the single largest party, calls the shots in the ruling coalition.

The NPP was founded in January 2013 by former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NPP National People's Party Manipur Elections
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp