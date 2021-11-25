Mathura girl raped in moving car, man arrested

By PTI

MATHURA: A 21-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a moving car while coming back from Agra, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, when the accused accompanied the girl to Agra for a sub-Inspector exam.

He allegedly raped her during their return journey inside the car, a senior police officer said.

After the act, he dropped the girl in the outskirts of Kosi Kalan area of Mathura.

The main accused, Tejveer, was arrested by the police on Thursday, while his accomplice in the act, Digambar, is still on the run, Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra said.

Both accused belong to Manpur Village of Palwal, Haryana, and two teams have been formed to nab the absconding second, he said.

According to police, Tejveer had met the victim through social media and won her confidence.

On the basis of an FIR filed by the brother of the girl, a medical examination was conducted on the girl and her statement under section 161 of the Indian Penal Code was recorded, police said.

The car used in the incident has also been recovered.

Both the accused are 22-25 years old, police said.