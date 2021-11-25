MP: Three more Army officers at IIM course in Indore test positive for coronavirus; tally at 14

By PTI

INDORE: Three more fully vaccinated Army officers, participating in a course at the Indian Institute of Management in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of infected personnel to 14 in the last five days, an official said on Thursday.

Five persons, including three Army officers, tested positive for the infection in the district in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The infected personnel were asymptomatic and were undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital at Mhow, about 25 km from the district headquarters, district chief medical and health officer Dr B S Satiya said.

The 14 infected officers had joined the six-month certificate course in Business Management nearly two-and-a-half-month ago, he said.

Meanwhile, an IIM-I official said that offline (physical) classes for the Army officers has been discontinued after they contracted the disease and the course is now being conducted online.

The 60 participants of the course were not staying in the IIM-I campus, and a separate classroom had been set up for them, he added.

COVID-19 infection tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,088 on Thursday, a health official said.

The death toll reached 10,528 with one new fatality, he added.

The state's recovery count increased to 7,82,458 after 15 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

There are 102 active coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh now, the official said.

With 59,038 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 2,15,88,241.

According to an official release, 7,13,901 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in MP on Thursday, taking the total to 8,39,99,704.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,088, New cases 14, Death toll 10,528, Recoveries 7,82,458, Active cases 102, Total tests 2,15,88,241.

Over 18.5 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the Madhya Pradesh government's Mega-Campaign-6 on Wednesday, a health official said on Thursday.

At least 18.56 lakh people took the jab under the Mega-Campaign-6 till 8 pm, which is a record in the country, the official claimed.

With this, a total of 8,31,79,755 persons have been vaccinated in the state till date, of which 5,08,44,816 have received the first dose, while 3,23,34,937 have taken both doses of the vaccine, it was stated.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Health and Family Welfare Minister Prabhuram Choudhary have congratulated officials of the health and other departments for achieving the feat.

More than 12,000 centres were established in the state and mobile units were also deployed to administer the vaccine to eligible persons at their place of work, including at agriculture fields, forest and construction sites, the official said.

Travellers were administered doses on the road by mobile units, he added.

As per a health bulletin issued on Wednesday, 22 new cases of the COVID-19 were detected in the state, raising the tally of infections to 7,93,074, which includes 10,527 fatalities.