STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA conducts search in Madhya Pradesh in connection with Jharkhand blast case

The NIA conducted a search on the premises of a suspect in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district in connection with a blast in a forest in Jharkhand.

Published: 25th November 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The NIA on Thursday conducted a search on the premises of a suspect in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district in connection with a blast in a forest in Jharkhand in which three personnel were killed, an official said.

The case relates to an IED blast in March in the Lanji Forest Hill area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, resulting in the death of three personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar (STF) and grievous injuries to others, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

In September, the NIA filed a charge sheet against 19 accused, the official said.

During the search conducted on Thursday, mobile phone, handwritten diary and other suspected materials have been seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Jharkhand Blast Case Madhya Pradesh National Investigation Agency Jharkhand
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp