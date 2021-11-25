STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One killed, two injured as handmade bomb explodes in Maharashtra's Raigad

Published: 25th November 2021 04:42 PM

Blast, Explosion

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ALIBAUG: A 40-year-old man was killed, while his wife and 10-year-old son were injured when an explosive he had made went off in Mangaon of Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Tuesday.

Following the explosion that took place on Tuesday, the police have recovered 25 handmade bombs from near Dhamani river at Mashid Wadi taluka of Mangaon, an official said.

The explosives were allegedly used to kill fish and pigs, he said.

According to the police, Sandesh Chauhan died when one of the explosives went off, while his wife and son sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital in Panvel for treatment.

During the probe, the Mangaon police recovered 25 handmade bombs from the scene of the explosion, the official said.

The victim had made the explosives using phosphorous, nails and stones from the river, he said, adding that the police have seized the raw material.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Explosive Prohibition Act has been registered in this regard, it was stated.

