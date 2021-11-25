STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Param Bir Singh surfaced after being declared absconder by court: NCP leader Nawab Malik

Last week, a magistrate's court here had declared Param Bir Singh a 'proclaimed offender' in an extortion case registered against him and some other police officers in Mumbai.

Published: 25th November 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Thursday hit out at Param Bir Singh, saying the former Mumbai police commissioner finally made an appearance after being declared an absconder by a court.

The IPS officer, who is facing several extortion cases, landed in Mumbai on Thursday, after remaining incommunicado for the past several months.

"Singh's appearance in Mumbai today proved that it was necessary that he be declared an absconder....He hasn't reported for duty after he was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner. Singh moved the Supreme Court to get protection from arrest. Nobody will believe his contention in the apex court that he faces threat to his life," Malik told reporters.

He alleged that Singh levelled false allegations against former home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a "politically-motivated" case.

ALSO READ | Shocked to know that Param Bir Singh feels threat to his life: Maharashtra Home Minister

Malik said Deshmukh will fight the case in courts and prove his innocence.

On Wednesday, Singh had told new channels that he was in Chandigarh and that he would soon visit Mumbai.

Last week, a magistrate's court here had declared Singh a "proclaimed offender" in an extortion case registered against him and some other police officers in the city.

Singh, currently posted as Director General of Home Guards, had attended his office last in May, after which he went on leave.

The state police had told the Bombay High Court in October that his whereabouts were not known.

After his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner, he had levelled allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

Singh was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia', and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik Param Bir Singh NCP
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp