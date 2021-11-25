STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pull out upper caste women from their houses and make them work for empowerment: MP minister

The minister was addressing a function organised to felicitate women in Anuppur district on Wednesday.

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

ANUPPUR: In controversial remarks, Madhya Pradesh minister Bisahulal Singh has said women from upper caste communities should be "pulled out" of their homes and made to work to empower them and achieve equality with men.

"Big people like (upper caste) Thakur, Thakar and some other big people keep their women confined to homes and don't let them go out", while "women (of lower strata of society) in our villages work in field and also do household chores", he said.

The minister was addressing a function organised to felicitate women in Anuppur district on Wednesday.

"When men and women are equal in the society both should work in similar ways. Realise your strength and work with men folk and move forward," the Food and Civil Supplies Minister said.

"Pull out the women of big people - Thakur from their homes. Will this not make them march ahead?" the tribal leader said in Hindi with a mix of local dialects amid a peel of laughter from those attending the event.

Singh said what is preached should be practiced in real life.

"What we preach, we should practice. Suppose I deliver a speech here and don't practice it at home. What good it will do?" he added.

