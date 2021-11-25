STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Some countries trying to alter status quo by force: General Naravane  

Speaking at a seminar, General Naravane praised the India-Bangladesh boundary resolution and pointed out that there are countries disregarding the territorial integrity of other nations.

Published: 25th November 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: General MM Naravane, Chief of the Indian Army, said on Wednesday without naming China that there are countries with a hegemonic approach that are working to change the status quo at the international level. In Eastern Ladakh, China has been involved in a tense stand-off at the Line of Actual Control by disregarding agreements and understandings.

Speaking at a seminar, General Naravane praised the India-Bangladesh boundary resolution and pointed out that there are countries disregarding the territorial integrity of other nations. “The historic land boundary agreement between our nations has set a unique example of how to resolve border disputes through mutual negotiations and a concerted outlook,” said the army chief.

“This at a time when certain countries are trying to alter the status quo by bypassing traditional norms and protocols and with complete disregard for the territorial integrity of others,” he said. China not only disregarded the agreements with India on the LAC but has also been involved in maritime boundary contests in the South China Sea with various other nations. 

There are around 60,000 troops positioned at high-altitude locations of the LAC along Eastern Ladakh since clashes between the soldiers of the two countries took place in May, 2020. In addition, China has been building up its troop positions all along the LAC. India also fast paced infrastructure towards the northern borders and has been continuing with precautionary deployment along the LAC.  The army chief was speaking at a seminar on ‘India-Bangladesh: 50 Years of Friendship’ organised by the Delhi-based Centre for Land Warfare Studies. 

