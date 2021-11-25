STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tit-for-tat? Kolkata Police serves notice to OSD to Tripura Chief Minister

The notice was sent from Police Net of Kolkata to the Director General of Tripura Police, V S Yadav on Tuesday evening.

Published: 25th November 2021 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | Sovi Vidyadharan/EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The Kolkata Police on Wednesday sent summons to Sanjay Mishra, the officer on special duty to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, via email in connection with a case registered against him at Narkeldanga police station.

The police directed him to appear before the Narkeldanga police station in-charge on November 25 in connection with a case registered under various sections of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act. “...There are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts from you,” sub-inspector Soumit Bandopadhyay, who is investigating the case, wrote in the notice.

The police warned that non-compliance of the notice might result in his arrest. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by a Kolkata resident. He had accused Mishra of circulating false information about Covid rate in Kolkata. The development comes close on the heels of TMC youth leader Saayoni Ghosh’s arrest by the Tripura Police and her release on bail the next day. 

