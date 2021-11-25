STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two separate documents mentioned Sameer Wankhede's mother as Muslim, Hindu after her death: Nawab Malik

Malik said Wankhede's mother Zaheda died on April 16, 2015 and a certificate describing her as a Muslim woman was taken to the cemetery in Oshiwara for her burial.

Published: 25th November 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (L) and Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (L) and Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik (Photos | ANI and PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Thursday accused NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his family of obtaining two separate certificates of his mother following her death in 2015, each mentioning her as Muslim and Hindu.

Addressing a press conference here in the morning, Malik said Wankhede's mother Zaheda died on April 16, 2015 and a certificate describing her as a Muslim woman was taken to the cemetery in Oshiwara for her burial.

"But the next day, her family procured another death report, which mentioned her as belonging to Hindu religion," he said.

The minister also posted these certificates in support of his claim on his Twitter handle before talking to media.

''How can a family have a dual identity? I am speaking in public about this after taking the verified documents from the Mumbai civic body,'' the NCP leader alleged.

Malik has been alleging that Sameer Wankhede, though born a Muslim, had secured a central government job claiming to be from the SC category.

But Wankhede has denied the allegations levelled against him.

He has been fiercely attacking Wankhede after the Narcotics Control Bureau's raid on a cruise party last month following which around 20 people, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, were arrested.

Aryan Khan and some other accused were later released on bail.

The minister said that since October 6, he has been ''exposing'' Wankhede regarding how he had ''kidnapped'' Aryan Khan for ransom and fixed a deal of Rs 25 crore and settled for Rs 18 crore, had made changes in his birth and school leaving certificates, got permit license despite being a minor.

He said that if anybody undergoes a religious conversion, it should be published in a gazette, which was not done in this case.

On Thursday, Malik's advocate told the Bombay High Court that the minister will not post any tweets or make any public statements against Sameer Wankhede, his father or any of their family members till December 9.

The assurance came after the high court asked the minister whether he has lodged a complaint with the caste scrutiny committee regarding his allegations against Wankhede's caste credentials, and said if he has not done so what was his intention behind the "media publicity", which it said does not befit a minister.

Speaking about of the ongoing strike of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, Malik accused the opposition BJP of misleading the workers.

''Merger with the state government is not possible. Employees of other government-owned corporations will make similar demand and seek salaries as per the Seventh Pay Commission. The government will not be able to pay such salaries even after taking loan. But it will do everything it can to revive the MSRTC," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik Sameer Wankhede
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp