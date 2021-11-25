STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Stir for demand of district status for Didihat ends

Coordinator of Didihat Zila Banao Sangharsh Samiti, Lavi Kaphalia, said the committee has ended the first phase of the agitation only.

Published: 25th November 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PITHORAGARH: A 55-day-long agitation for a separate district status for Didihat sub-division in Uttarakhand ended on Thursday after an assurance from former chief minister Harish Rawat that the demand will be conceded on priority if the Congress comes to power next year.

Rawat said his government had created a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore in the year 2016 to create nine new districts in the state but the party was thrown out of power before it could do so.

"Making Didihat a district will be our first priority if we form the government after the next assembly polls," he said.

"The BJP government in the state has belied the aspirations of people in the border regions like Didihat despite the fact that they have been fighting for a separate district status since 1962," the former chief minister said.

Coordinator of Didihat Zila Banao Sangharsh Samiti, Lavi Kaphalia, said the committee has ended the first phase of the agitation only.

The second phase will begin soon if the demand is not conceded, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders said Rawat is playing an "election gimmick" with Didihat people by giving them fake assurances.

"Former BJP chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced district status for Didihat in the year 2011. But when the Congress formed the government after him, it handed over the issue to a commission with an intention to delay it," Cabinet Minister and Didihat MLA Bishan Singh Chuphal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Protest
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp