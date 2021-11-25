Weathermen predict heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh between Nov 27 and Dec 1

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Heavy rains are likely to lash Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh between November 27 and December 1, going by the predictions of weathermen, even as several parts of TN received rains on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that a cyclonic circulation lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast at lower tropospheric levels and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over the Tamilnadu coast and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh at lower levels. Under its influence, light to moderate to fairly widespread rainfall was likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during the next five days.

Moreover, according to the IMD, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea around November 29. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours bringing rains.

According to Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John, on and off rains will be witnessed on Thursday. "As we go into November 27 to December 1, the rains will peak in between. So unlike the past few events, this will not be a 1-day event, and rains are expected to happen for 4-5 days. It does not mean non-stop rains. But rains with breaks and peak rains on the night to early morning and some times day time too will see heavy rains," he noted.

The Skymet Weather pointed out that the union territory of Puducherry has surpassed all-time heavy rainfall records for the month of November. The standing record of 808 mm rainfall, established in November 2008 has been overtaken this year by registering 834 mm of rainfall, so far in this month.

"All is not yet over and done in this month as another heavy wet spell is looming large. The union territory is expected to have heavy to very heavy rains commencing tonight and lasting till November 29. Three-digit rainfall in 24hr is quite likely on one or two days during this period. The monthly total may go into 4 digits for the first time since the records are being maintained," the weather site said.

A low-pressure area is marked over the southwest Bay of Bengal, well supported with cyclonic circulation. A trough is also extending along the coastline up to north Tamil Nadu and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The prominent weather system has also been manifested in the satellite imagery as a convective cloud cluster hovering in the proximity of the region. Incessant rains, localized flooding, and waterlogging may disrupt the railroad and air traffic simultaneously, Skymet Weather further added.