'Whose agent am I?', Asaduddin Owaisi asks Yogi, Akhilesh

He once again sought the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while terming his party as the only 'well-wisher' of the Muslims.

Published: 25th November 2021 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAUNPUR: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said both Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and SP president Akhilesh Yadav should decide whose "agent" he is.

Addressing a gathering here, he once again sought the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while terming his party as the only "well-wisher" of the Muslims.

"Yogi Adityanath says I am an agent of the SP and Akhilesh says I am an agent of the BJP. Let both of them decide whose agent I am," he added.

"No other party except the AIMIM is well-wisher of the Muslims. Despite being a big force in Uttar Pradesh, Muslims never got justice here," Owaisi alleged.

On the CAA, he said like the farm laws, it should also be withdrawn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am against the CAA and till it is withdrawn, I will continue protesting it," he said.

Asking people not to be afraid of anyone, he appealed to them to vote for his party candidates in the coming Assembly polls.

Attacking the SP and the BSP, Owaisi said these parties took votes of Muslims but never did anything for them.

"You gave them support so that they could protect you. In the Lok Sabha polls, 75 per cent Muslims gave votes to the SP and the BSP but only 15 MPs were elected," he said.

On the BJP, he said no development took place in the state and women were not safe.

"On way from Varanasi, I got many potholes on roads. They see only men with beard and topi (skull cap) for framing them in fake cases and killing them," he said.

