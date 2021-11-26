All capitals of Northeast states will be connected with airports before 2024: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All capitals of Northeast states will be connected with airports before 2024, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. He called upon industries to invest in the region and boost development. He said that the region is witnessing peace and political stability for the first time under the Narendra Modi government.

There has been a paradigm shift in enhancing the infrastructure in the Northeast and before 2024, Shah said, adding that with airports, seven of the eight Northeast states will be connected by rail. Work has begun to build many national highways, the minister said.

Shah was addressing a session "Bharat at 75: Empowering Northeast India" at the annual general meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC). Urging the ICC to look at the positive changes in the region and set up a chapter there, the minister said, "I would like to tell ICC that everything required for investments is there in the Northeast."

The minister said that PM Modi's target of turning India into a USD 5 trillion economy in the coming years will not be possible if the Northeast region isn’t developed properly. "The Northeast is very important for us and we have to connect it with the rest of the country in all sense," said the home minister.