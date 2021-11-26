Bhopal Diary: All that is happening in India's heartland

Anuraag Singh By

Para-swimmer crosses channel in Arabian Sea

International para-swimmer Satendra Singh Lohia successfully crossed a 36-km-long channel in the Arabian Sea along with three other Indian swimmers recently. Along with Elvis Hazarika (Assam), Rimo Saha (Kolkata) and Ganesh (Maharashtra), Satyendra completed the distance in 10 hours on November 23.

A government employee, Satyendra (with 70 per cent disability) is also the first Asian para-swimmer to triumph over both the English Channel and the Catalina Channel challenges in 2018 and 2019 respectively. In 2019, the champion swimmer from Bhind district was awarded the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.

Madhya Pradesh HC seeks state government, NTCA reply on 36 tiger deaths

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the state and central governments and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) seeking explanation about the death of 36 tigers in the state in less than 11 months this year. The notices were issued by the HC bench headed by Chief Justice Ravi Malimath on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by wildlife and RTI activist Ajay Dubey.

The petitioner alleged poaching/death of even radio-collared big cats outside protected areas, allegedly due to negligence of the state forest department. The high court has asked the respondents to file replies within four weeks. In August 2019, the state had become India's 'tiger state' with 526 tigers counted in 2018 compared to 308 in 2014.

10 per cent discount to jabbed booze buyers in Mandsaur

Three licensed liquor shops in Mandsaur have offered 10 per cent discount to those customers who produce proof of having been doubly vaccinated against COVID-19. While the district’s excise officer, Anil Sachan, while releasing information about the move, has said it will boost vaccination, local BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya has opposed the move, saying it will ultimately boost consumption of liquor.

Importantly, Mandsaur district is the home district of state’s excise minister Jagdish Dewra. Recently, the administration of Khandwa district decided liquor shops shall serve only those who are doubly vaccinated.

IIM-Indore ranks third in Eduniversal Rankings

The IIM-Indore secured third rank among all the Indian B-schools in the Eduniversal 4 Palmes Rankings 2021, under the 'Top Business School with Significant International Influence' category. The institute has received second rank among all the IIMs. The awards were announced at the annual Eduniversal World Convention (EWC) 2021.

Every year, during the EWC, the Eduniversal Awards Ceremony honours top business schools from nine geographical zones. The rankings are based on the results from the academic peers who participated in the Annual Deans' Vote survey