BJP issues whip for Rajya Sabha MPs to be present on crucial 'business'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP parliamentary party has issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to remain present for 'important business'. The government is likely to first move the farm laws repeal bill in Rajya Sabha, which has received Cabinet nod.

The Centre is seemingly pressing ahead with urgency to repeal the farm laws. The bill is likely to get Parliament's nod in the first few working days of the winter session. The BJP parliamentary party hasn't yet issued a whip for its Lok Sabha MPs .

With the Cabinet having approved the legislative proposal to repeal the three contentious laws, which set off protests by farmer unions for over a year, the BJP floor leaders in both houses are strategising to ensure smooth passage of the bill, with the Opposition likely to further pressurise the government on the manner the agitation has been handled, besides raising other issues, including agrarian distress and commitment from the Centre on minimum support price.

While the BJP-led NDA enjoys numerical comfort in Lok Sabha, it may have to face the heat in the Upper House amid rival parties closing flanks for closer cooperation. The winter session is commencing from November 29 with COVID-19 protocols still in force.

MPs in Lok Sabha will continue to sit in the chamber as well as galleries except that of the press where only a select few will get daily passes. The Lok Sabha secretariat has done away with COVID tests for those who have got two doses.