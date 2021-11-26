STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Caste-based census legitimate demand: NCBC chief

Dr Bhagwan Lal Sahni said several organisations have met him with this demand and he has apprised the authorities concerned of the matter.

Published: 26th November 2021 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

reservation reservation jobs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PATNA: National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Chairman Dr Bhagwan Lal Sahni on Friday said caste-based census is a legitimate demand and it would help in making better policies.

Sahni said several organisations have met him with this demand and he has apprised the authorities concerned of the matter.

It is for the government to act now, he told reporters in Patna.

"Caste census will certainly help policymakers frame targeted welfare policies for backward castes. I personally feel that if it is done, it will be easy for the government to know how many people belong to which caste and what should be done for them", Sahni said.

In caste-based census, details of Other Backward Class (OBC) people will be taken besides those of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Several political parties have started demanding caste-wise enumeration of the country's population, Sahni said.

A number of political parties have raised the demand for such a census ahead of assembly elections due next year in various states including Uttar Pradesh.

The only caste-based census in the country had been conducted way back in 1931.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Backward Classes NCBC Caste Census
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp