STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh acts tough, secures deposits for investors duped by chit-fund companies

As many as 427 cases have been registered against around 200 unregulated chit-fund companies, an official statement said.

Published: 26th November 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chit fund fraud, money fraud

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government has adopted a stern course of action by launching a crackdown on fraudulent chit fund companies to secure the deposits of duped investors.

As many as 427 cases have been registered against around 200 unregulated chit-fund companies and 265 cases are pending against them in the courts. As part of the action taken on the basis of complaints lodged by victims, close to 446 directors, 175 office bearers and 194 agents of various chit-fund companies have been arrested, according to the official statement.

Lakhs of applications were filed against the chit-fund companies in different districts, resulting in the procedures of refunding money initiated under the ‘Protection of Interests of Depositors of Chhattisgarh Act’.

The money that duped customers lost is being returned after attaching and auctioning off the properties of the fraudulent companies. So far, a sum of over Rs 10 crore belonging to the chit fund companies has been attached and Rs 9,78,00,000 returned to 17,622 investors.

“A committee has been constituted in almost every district as per the instruction of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to initiate prompt action and recover the deposits of the investors from the fraudulent chit fund companies. Besides legal action, information about properties of various chit fund companies is being acquired from the depositors and local residents at the district level,” a government spokesperson said.

“Chhattisgarh is the only state returning the amount to the duped investors. The process of helping the victims of chit fund fraud will continue. Collectors and the superintendents of police have been instructed to deal strictly against such deceitful and fraudulent practices of chit fund companies”, said the chief minister.

Punnu Ram in Rajnandgaon and Sharda Bai in Bilaspur are among the many investors who were deceived by the companies after being assured of sizeable returns on their investments, even to the extent of 3 times the invested amount, in a short span of a few years.

“We were enticed by lucrative schemes that promised high returns but instead lost our deposits. With the tough action by the state authorities, we have so far received nearly 40 percent of the hard-earned money we invested,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh chit fund fraud Chhattisgarh government
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp