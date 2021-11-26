STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Clear maintenance arrears towards wife, Bombay HC tells top cop Nagrale

The court passed the order while hearing an application filed by Pratima Nagrale seeking enhancement of maintenance as well as accommodation in a good locality either in Nagpur or Pune.

Published: 26th November 2021 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale

Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has directed Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale to clear maintenance arrears to his estranged wife Pratima aka Rani Hemant Nagrale.

A division bench of Justices A A Sayed and S G Dige passed the order on November 15 while hearing an application filed by Pratima Nagrale seeking enhancement of maintenance as well as accommodation in a good locality either in Nagpur or Pune.

Pratima's advocate P V Nelson Rajan had informed court the amount of maintenance had not been paid by Hemant Nagrale for the past four months, and he further said it was not the first time Nagrale was late in paying arrears.

"It is expected of the respondent husband to clear the arrears of maintenance by the next date," the court said and posted matter for further hearing on December 6.

The bench also directed Nagrale to file his affidavit to the application.

A family court had, in 2011, dissolved the marriage between Nagrale and Pratima and had directed the IPS officer to pay Rs 20,000 each month as maintenance.

Nagrale had later approached HC challenging the family court order.

While HC stayed the dissolution of marriage, no stay was granted on the maintenance issue.

In 2019, Pratima filed an application in HC seeking enhancement of the maintenance amount to Rs 1,50,000 per month owing to inflation and increase in cost of living.

"The respondent husband is a senior IPS officer and, hence, his salary too must have increased from time to time. Apart from salary from his service, the respondent husband is also getting income from various other sources like shares and rents from immovable properties," her application said.

Pratima, in the application, had also sought a direction to Nagrale to produce before the court his salary slip of the past three years, details of his immovable properties and his Income Tax returns documents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Hemant Nagrale Rani Hemant Nagrale Mumbai Police
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp