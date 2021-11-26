STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress becomes pawn in Northeast in Trinamool Congress' pan-India plans

Political observers point out that by upstaging the grand old party in Meghalaya, the Trinamool Congress is indirectly helping the BJP.

Published: 26th November 2021 09:16 AM

Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma

Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma (File photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: With 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC) overnight, the grand old party appears to have become the biggest victim of the Mamata Banerjee-led party’s ambition of becoming a pan-India rival to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

After its hard-fought victory in West Bengal early this year, the TMC is on an acquisition spree to draw disgruntled leaders from other parties, mostly Congress. By doing so, it is virtually hijacking the political space hitherto occupied by the grand old party.

The TMC had already set its sights on BJP-ruled Tripura and Goa to expand its base outside Bengal. Meghalaya is the latest addition to the list. The late-night coup in Shillong relegated the Congress to a smaller party and effectively made the TMC the state's main opposition party.

The development comes 14 months ahead of the Assembly polls in Meghalaya, which is ruled by a coalition of parties headed by the National People's Party, a BJP ally. 

Infighting in the Congress, especially after Shillong MP Vincent H Pala took over as the state unit chief two months ago, is said to have triggered the dramatic developments on Wednesday night. Former chief minister Mukul Sangma was the sole contender for the CM post in case the Congress returns to power in 2023 and he felt threatened by Pala’s appointment as PCC chief. 

Congress insiders in the state admitted the TMC had dealt a body blow to the party facing a depleting popularity ever since the BJP’s emergence as a powerhouse nationwide in 2014. Political observers, however, pointed out that by targeting the Congress, the TMC is indirectly helping the BJP. 

As regards Goa, the TMC's entry would hurt only the Congress as the BJP has its vote bank intact. Similarly, the TMC is trying to make inroads into Tripura at the expense of the Congress and the Left parties.

Thursday's civic election in the state was its launch pad.  Mamata's much-hyped meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and her not calling on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is to be seen in the above context. 

Congress failed as Opposition: Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma

On Thursday, former CM Mukul Sangma justified his decision to switch sides saying the Congress was failing as an opposition party and that TMC could be the pan-India alternative to the BJP. “We looked at available options and reached out to people and friends,” he told reporters

