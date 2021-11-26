STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress expects support from other Opposition parties in bid to pressurise Centre

It was agreed that the Opposition should corner the Centre together on these issues and the party will reach out to the floor leaders of the Opposition in both houses of Parliament.

Published: 26th November 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress will reach out to other Opposition parties to raise issues related to inflation, farmers' demand of MSP guarantee, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demand for compensation for COVID-19 victims during the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to start on November 29.

At a meeting of the Parliament Strategy Group chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Thursday, it was agreed that the Opposition should corner the Centre together on these issues and the party will reach out to the floor leaders of the Opposition in both houses of Parliament.

It will be interesting to see the Congress reach out to the Opposition, notably TMC, when the grand old party has accused the Bengal-based outfit of poaching its leaders. The meeting was attended senior Congress leaders AK Antony,  Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, Anand Sharma, K Suresh, Ravneet Bittu and Jairam Ramesh among others.

After the meeting, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said the Congress will raise inflation, farmers' issues, and resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra because his son is the prime accused in the  Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident.

"We will call up leaders of various parties as part of our efforts to bring the Opposition parties together on these issues in the Parliament," he said. Sharma said as a principal Opposition party, efforts will be made by Congress to ensure that Opposition parties speak together on these matters.

"There are important issues, including the farmers' demands, the MSP, resignation of the minister whose son was involved in the killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and price rise. All these issues will be raised," he said.

It has been learnt that Congress will press for a demand of Rs 4 lakh in compensation for the family of each COVID-19 victim. Rising price of fuel and other items will also be highlighted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Opposition parties Winter Session Lakhimpur Kheri incident MSP guarantee Inflation Parliament Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp