Delhi minister Manish Sisodia challenges Punjab counterpart over educational reforms

Sisodia had on Thursday invited his Punjab counterpart for a public debate on the education models under the two governments.

Published: 26th November 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 'Twitter war' erupted between Delhi and Punjab education ministers over the  condition of government schools in Punjab. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia offered to send a list of 250 Delhi schools to Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh and sought a list of 250 government schools of Punjab from him.

Sisodia asked Singh to set a date and time of his choice for a tour of the best schools listed in Delhi and Punjab and have a debate on education system and reforms. Sisodia wrote, "Punjab's Education Minister has accepted my challenge for a debate on education reforms. I am waiting for the list of the best 250 schools in Punjab which have improved in the last 5 years."

In another tweet, Sisodia wrote, "I will personally submit a list of 250 schools in Delhi. Then we will go to these schools together.We will call the media so that all the people can form their opinion by looking at the education model of both the states."

Singh wrote, "My dream is to ensure that every school in Punjab has world class facilities and committed teachers to equip our children with 21st century skills."

