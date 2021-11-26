ED raids aides of Badal family, Punjab Congress leaders hail action

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided eight places across Punjab in connection with a money laundering case against Surinderpal Singh Pehalwan, former chief engineer of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority.

Searches were also conducted at the premises of Gurdeep Jujhar, who owns Fastway cable and transport business and is close to the Badal family. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi 'welcomed' the ED action on the cable operator.

Sources said ED sleuths conducted raids at Ludhiana, Banga, Mohali and Chandigarh. A case was registered against Pehalwan after Punjab vigilance bureau booked him for disproportionate wealth.