STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eleven IFS officers at IGNFA test positive for COVID-19

The infected officers have been kept under isolation at the Academy's old hostel and the area has been converted into a containment zone.

Published: 26th November 2021 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

For representational purpose. (File photo | Shriram BN)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Eleven out of the 48 Indian Forest Service officers, who had gone for a mid-career training programme to Lucknow from the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy here, have tested positive for COVID-19 on their return.

Eight of them tested positive on their way back in Delhi on November 19 and three more on November 24 after returning to Dehradun, District Surveillance Officer, Rajeev Kumar Dikshit, said on Friday.

The infected officers have been kept under isolation at the Academy's old hostel and the area has been converted into a containment zone, he said.

All the infected officers are fully vaccinated and have only mild symptoms of COVID-19, Dikshit said.

The group, which returned to Dehradun via Delhi, had a smooth passage to Uttarakhand as Covid SOP has been relaxed in the state with people coming from outside now exempted from the mandatory formality of producing a negative RT-PCR test report at the borders.

The first positive COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand had also been reported from the Academy.

The official said Covid cases may have gone down in recent months but the threat of a possible third wave has not gone away.

"So people must not lower their guard. They must wear masks and maintain social distancing to stay safe," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFS officers coronavirus
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp