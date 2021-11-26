Expedite trial of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case: India to Pakistan

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: India on Friday summoned a senior official from Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and handed over a note verbale reiterating to expedite the trial in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case.

The Ministry of External Affairs also asked Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not let its territory to be used for terrorism against India. The MEA, in its statement, said, “It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 13 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

Paying homage to those killed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India cannot forget those who died in the attack. “I pay homage to all those who died in the Mumbai attack. Many brave police personnel were martyred in the attack. I also pay homage to them. India cannot forget the wounds of the Mumbai attack. Today’s India is combating terrorism with a new policy and new ways,” the Prime Minister said.

The development comes on the 13th anniversary of 26/11 when a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists carried out coordinated attacks on a railway station, two hotels and a Jewish centre after sneaking into Mumbai through the sea route. The operation nearly lasted for 60-hour and with one terrorist -- Ajmal Amir Kasab -- getting caught alive. He was hanged to death in 2012 in Pune’s Yerawada Jail.

The Indian embassy paid homage to the people from other countries who lost their lives in the attacks. “Indian Missions in these countries are organizing events in memory of the victims, both national and foreign, reminding the world of the continuing global threat of terrorism. Senior government representatives from the host governments, family members of the victims and survivors will be participating in these solemn events,” MEA said.

While the Prime Minister of Pakistan had admitted earlier that terrorists were from there, it has not done anything said MEA. “The 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistani territory. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan had gone on record and admitted that the terrorists were sent from Pakistan’s soil. We once again call on the government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice,” it said.

Adding that it is not just a matter of Pakistan’s accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation, the ministry said the government will continue to make every effort to seek justice for the families of the victims and martyrs.