Graft probe: Jailed former minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before Chandiwal commission on Nov 30

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jailed former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh will appear on November 30 before the one-member commission probing corruption allegations against him.

The Justice K U Chandiwal commission was formed in March this year to probe the allegations levelled by Param Bir Singh, a former Mumbai police chief, against Deshmukh.

Singh, transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode, alleged that Deshmukh, then home minister, had asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Deshmukh's production warrant for appearance before the commission was issued by special PMLA court judge H S Satbhai, who said the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail is directed to produce the accused in proper police bandobast (security) before the commission.

Deshmukh is currently in judicial custody following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.