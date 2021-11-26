STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Laddoo, bhangra, blood donation mark farm law protest anniversary at Singhu border

The attendees included businessmen, professionals, lawyers, teachers, among others, belonging to families of farmers.

Published: 26th November 2021 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly farmer talks to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, centre, during a rally at Ghazipur, on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Punjabi and Haryanvi celebratory music filled in the air at the Singhu border protest site on Friday, as farmers danced atop their tractors bedecked with lights and posters and took out symbolic marches, to mark one year of the movement against the three farm laws the government is set to withdraw formally.

Farmers flaunting colourful turbans, sunshades, long beards and twirling moustaches danced on the roofs of tractors, distributed laddoos and hugged each other to mark the occasion that seemed like a festival.

Thousands of them flocked to the site over the last few days, buoyed by the government's announcement to repeal the farms laws, to mark the completion of one year of a dogged protest that saw a long dusty patch of the Delhi-Karnal road between the national capital and Sonepat turning into a makeshift town with bamboo huts and all basic amenities one could think of.

Children and elderly, men and women, carried flags of their farmer unions and raised slogans of victory "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Majdoor Kisan Ekta Zindabad" amid passionate non-stop beating of drums.

The assembly area near the centrestage saw a large gathering like the early days of the protest.

The attendees included businessmen, professionals, lawyers, teachers, among others, belonging to families of farmers.

Sarender Singh, 50, from Pataila spent six months at the protest site managing crowd near the centrestage.

"It is a special day. It is like a festival being celebrated. It is after long that such a large number of people have gathered here. We also have Punjabi singer Babbu Mann among us," he said.

The special day also called for a special food.

"Aaj jalebi, pakode, kheer and chole poori bane hai!!" Sarender said enthusiastically.

On Friday morning, farmers held special prayers to pay tributes to those who died during the course of the protest.

A notice board outside a tent served as a grim reminder of the sacrifices made during the protest.

"732 people have died in the last one year," it read.

Lakhan Singh, 45, from Barnala in Punjab was protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border when he lost his father early this year.

"It would have better had he been here today. But I know his soul will be at peace now," he said.

Bhagwan Singh, 43, from Mavi village in Patiala lost his friend Najar Singh, 35, in the seventh month of the protest and burst into tears remembering him.

"My friend, the sole breadwinner of his family, left behind three small daughters and elderly parents. We miss him," he said.

Farmers remembered how they walked and cycled for days to reach the site of the protest a year ago and kept the fire burning despite the government "trying to scuttle the movement".

Kirpal Singh, 57, who reached the Singhu border in December last year, showed an injury mark on his right leg which he got from police baton.

"Batons, barricades, treats, nails, nothing could stop us, we won!" he said.

Harpreet Kaur, 45, and her husband brought their specially-abled son to the Singhu border in a wheelchair.

"He has been here twice. We could have left him with his grandparents, but it would not have been the right thing. He cannot convey his feelings in words, but I know he is happy," Kaur from Ludhiana said.

Near the centrestage, a group of farmers celebrated the farm law protest anniversary by donating blood.

Sukhdev Bhullar, 42, from Anantpur Sahib said farmers have nourished the protest with their blood.

"My blood is a tribute to all of them," he said.

Ajeetpal Singh, 40, had walked to the Singhu border from Ropar in December last year and started a shoe polish service here.

"I am not directly related to farming. I came here to do 'sewa' (service). I thought I would return after a few days, but the pain of farmers held me back," he said.

On loudspeakers, farmer leaders and activists could be heard asking people not to slacken.

"Celebrate the win but do not get carried away with it. We won't move an inch until all our demands are met," farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said, reiterating the demand for legislation for MSP law and compensation to families of the 732 farmers.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said more than 700 people would have been alive here had Prime Minister Narendra Modi rescinded the farm laws earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protests Farm Laws
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp