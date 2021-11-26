STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two coaches of Udhampur-Durg express catch fire near Morena in Madhya Pradesh, no casualties

The fire started in the A1 coach around 3.30 pm and spread to the A2 coach as the train was near Hetampur station.

Published: 26th November 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Fire, Burning

For representational purposes

By PTI

MORENO: Two AC coaches of Udhampur Express train caught fire on Friday afternoon near Hetampur station between Morena and Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

No injury to any passenger was reported as the fire was brought under control in time, they said.

The train was on its way to Durg from Udhampur.

The fire started in the A1 coach around 3.30 pm and spread to the A2 coach as the train was near Hetampur station.

The train was halted immediately.

The passengers managed to come out by breaking the window panes, local Saraichola police station in-charge Rishikesh Sharma said.

There were over 70 passengers in the two coaches, according to railway officials.

Smoke from the two coaches also entered another AC bogie and the generator van, eyewitnesses said.

The A1 and A2 coaches and passengers' luggage got damaged, police said.

The damaged coaches were separated from the train.

Local people played a major role in dousing the flames in time, eyewitnesses said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Udhampur Express train Train fire
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp