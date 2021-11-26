STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits northeast India near Myanmar border, jolts felt at West Bengal

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 32.8 km (20.4 miles) near Hakha city, the capital of Chin state, sending tremors that spread across the border to towns and cities in India and Bangladesh

Published: 26th November 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

Image used for representation. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI:  A 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the northeast region, including Assam and Mizoram, in the early hours of Friday, the National Seismology Department said. The tremors were also felt in many parts of West Bengal, officials said, adding, there has been no report of loss of life or damage to property so far.

The quake was epicentered near the boundary with Myanmar near Mizoram, as per data shared by the department. It was recorded at 5.15 am, at a depth of 35 km, the data showed. The jolts were experienced in several places in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura, as well as in West Bengal, including Kolkata, Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, officials said. "The quake could be felt almost everywhere in West Bengal," a senior official of the state's disaster management department said.

The northeastern region sits on a high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the area. A 6.4 magnitude quake shook Assam and parts of the region on April 28.

TAGS
US Geological Survey earthquake National Seismology Department Assam earthquake Myanmar border
