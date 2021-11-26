Morphed Pawar-Shah-Fadnavis picture: NCP asks Maharashtra government to take action

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP on Friday demanded that the Maharashtra government take action against trolls who morphed pictures of party chief Sharad Pawar with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The presence of BJP leaders Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil as well as Pawar and his party colleague Praful Patel in the national capital during the day, and Union Minister Narayan Rane's statement about change of government in Maharashtra by March, gave rise to speculation about political realignments.

Tagging the Maharashtra Cyber and the state home minister, the NCP tweeted the offending picture and said "trolls would not be forgiven".

Sources in the BJP and NCP played down the significance of the visits of their respective leaders to the national capital at the same time.

Fadnavis and Patil were in Delhi to discuss "organizational matters" with the central leadership, said a BJP leader.

Pawar traveled to Delhi to attend a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on defence and his schedule had been planned a week ago, an NCP source said.