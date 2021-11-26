MP name change spree: Minto Hall set to become Kushabhau Thakre Hall

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that the name of Minto Hall, the Old Vidhan Sabha here, would be changed to Kushabhau Thakre Hall after the former BJP national president and enduring stalwart of the saffron party in MP.

Addressing the state BJP's executive meet here, the CM, speaking in Hindi, said the hall was built with the soil and water of this place, as well as the sweat and toil of people from here, but still carried the name of Minto.

"Thakre is the person who created many stalwarts in the BJP, including former chief ministers Sunderlal Patwa, Kailash Joshi and Virendra Kumar Saklecha as well as Vikram Verma, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Minto Hall will be named after Kushabhau Thakre," he said amid applause from BJP members.

Speaking on other issues, he said the state government's 'Laadli Laxmi' scheme, which seeks to provide a host of benefits to the girl child, had begun to show results as the sex ratio in MP had improved from 912 females for every 1,000 males to 956 for every 1000 as per the national health survey report.

Hitting out at the Congress for claiming the BJP will change the Constitution, Chouhan said, in fact, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had started the tradition of celebrating November 26 as 'Constitution Day'.

The Chouhan government had earlier changed the name of Habibganj station to Rani Kamalapati railway station and renamed Pataalpani railway station near Indore after tribal hero Tantya Bheel.