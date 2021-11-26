STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nawab Malik proposes fresh hearing by HC on Dnyandev Wankhede's plea for interim relief

Published: 26th November 2021 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (L) and Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (L) and Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik (Photos | ANI and PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday proposed to the Bombay High Court that an order passed by a single judge on Dnyandev Wankhede's plea for interim relief against him be set aside and fresh hearing be held.

Malik's lawyers also filed draft consent terms expressing his willingness to get the order of November 22 -- denying interim relief to Dnyandev --- quashed.

Wankhede's application can then be heard afresh by a single judge, he said.

On November 22, Justice Madhav Jamdar had held that Malik's tweets against Dnyandev's son and NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, particularly those pertaining to allegations that Sameer submitted a false caste certificate to secure his central government job, had stemmed out of malice.

But the minister couldn't be completely prohibited from making comments against a public officer, the judge said, responding to Dnyandev's plea for interim restraining order.

Dnyandev Wankhede, who has filed a defamation suit against Malik, has challenged the single judge's order.

On Thursday, a division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav had held that Malik's statements against Wankhede did seem to be a clear case of malice and logically he should be restrained from making such comments.

Wankhede's lawyer Birendra Saraf said on Friday that he had sought time to respond to Malik's proposed consent terms.

The HC will hear the matter further on Monday, he said.

TAGS
Nawab Malik Dnyandev Wankhede Bombay High Court
