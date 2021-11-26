STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition parties including Congress, Left to boycott Constitution Day event

According to sources, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Anand Sharma and Jairam Ramesh reached out to other Opposition leaders for the boycott of the event.

Published: 26th November 2021 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: Several Opposition parties including Congress, Left parties, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP) have decided to boycott the Constitution Day function being held in the Central Hall of Parliament today.

According to sources, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Anand Sharma and Jairam Ramesh reached out to other Opposition leaders for the boycott of the event. President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the celebrations of Constitution Day live from the Central Hall of Parliament House from 11 am onwards on Friday.

As per a release issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Centre will celebrate Constitution Day as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. As a part of the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the programmes that will be organised in Parliament and Vigyan Bhawan.

The programme organized in Parliament will be addressed by the President, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The nation will celebrate Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the Prime Minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date. The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the "Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra" organised by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2010.

