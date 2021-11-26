STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu threatens hunger strike against state government

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said that the Badals will have to pay for their sins against the state and its people.

Published: 26th November 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president  Navjot Singh Sidhu has taken on his own government again, threatening to go on a hunger strike if the reports on the drugs menace and the 2015 sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib were not made public.

At a gathering at Baghapurana in Moga, Sidhu said, "The party came to power promising eradication of drugs. But if the government does not open the drug report, I will go on hunger strike. We need to show why previous Chief Minister Amarinder Singh sat on these reports. The court has not barred the state government from opening the reports."

On the other hand, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said that the Badals will have to pay for their sins against the state and its people. Channi said that the Badals had a hand in every misdeed. He also said that the cable mafia, drug mafia, sand mafia, transport mafia all thrived under the Badals.

Channi said now that the state government has launched a crackdown on the mafia, the Badals are running pillar to post to save them. He added that the sins of the Badals are unpardonable and they will be made accountable for their acts of omission and commission.

Attacking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Channi said the "rumour monger" politician has a desire to rule Punjab due to which he is trying to mislead Punjabis. He reminded Kejriwal that history shows Punjabis love their land. 

