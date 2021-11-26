Railways plan dedicated freight village near upcoming Jewar International Airport

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways is setting up a dedicated freight village (DFV) near the upcoming Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar airport, the foundation of which was laid on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The proposed DFV will be linked with dedicated freight corridors to facilitate movement of freight cargos to different parts of country. An official in the know of this project told media that the DFV with all modern facilities will be set up at a cost of nearly Rs 540 crore at the strategic junction of both the Eastern Railway and the Western Corridor of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation.

“The proposed DFV, in fact, would be like a type of multi-model transport hub and will be creating more employment opportunities for the residents of surroundings by giving a boost to foreign freights also,” the official said.

The freight movement through the dedicated freight corridors of Indian Railways from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, UP and other states will have facility for various modes of transportation and distributions of goods.