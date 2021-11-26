STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rambagh encounter: Downtown in Srinagar continues to remain closed; mobile internet remains suspended

The shutdown was observed mainly in interior areas such as Nowhatta, Gojwara, Khanyar, Safakadal, Nawakadal, Rajouri Kadal and MR Gunj, they said.

Published: 26th November 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel near the encounter site in Srinagar’s Rambagh.

Security personnel near the encounter site in Srinagar’s Rambagh. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Majority of the shops and business establishments in downtown Srinagar were shut on the second consecutive day on Friday while mobile internet remained suspended in many parts of the city following the killing of three militants, officials said.

The shutdown was observed mainly in interior areas such as Nowhatta, Gojwara, Khanyar, Safakadal, Nawakadal, Rajouri Kadal and MR Gunj, they said.

Traffic, however, was plying as usual, the officials said.

Police on Wednesday gunned down Mehran Shalla, a self-styled commander of The Resistance Front (TRF) and a resident of Jamalata area in Nawakadal, and Manzoor Ahmad Mir and Arafat Sheikh, both from Pulwama, in a brief encounter in Rambagh area of the city.

Police said Mir and Sheikh, too, were affiliated with TRF, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Shalla was wanted by security forces in connection with several civilian killings, including those of two teachers belonging to minority communities inside a school in Eidgah area of the city last month, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rambagh encounter Srinagar internet
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp