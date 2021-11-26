STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Srinagar encounter: Family appeals for return of body, probe in Hyderpora police killings

Police had said Pakistani militant Haider Bhai, his associate Amir Magray, OGW Mudasir Gul and businessman Altaf Bhat were killed in the Hyderpora encounter.

Published: 26th November 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

omar abdullah

Omar Abdullah staged a sit-in demanding the return of bodies of civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Ten days after the Hyderpora encounter, the family of one of the four slain men has demanded a judicial probe to verify the police claim that their son was a militant and sought a meeting with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to demand justice.

Abdul Lateef Magray, the father of Amir Magray, told The New Indian Express that the family wanted a judicial probe into the encounter. "My son was not a militant. He was innocent and working as an office boy in the office of Dr Mudasir. Police are wrongly claiming he was a militant. All the three killed in the encounter were not militants. They were civilians and have been murdered," he said.

Police had said Pakistani militant Haider Bhai, his associate Amir Magray, OGW Mudasir Gul and businessman Altaf Bhat were killed in the Hyderpora encounter. But, the families of Amir, Mudasir and Altaf allege that the trio was killed in a staged encounter. 

Lateef, who has once killed a militant, said the Ramban Deputy Commissioner told him that the body of his son cannot be handed as the Kashmir IG has been saying that he was militant. "My son was not a militant. How can the son of a person, who has fought against militants and taken bullets, be a militant? We want judicial inquiry to ascertain the facts."

"We have submitted an application in the DC's office and officials have assured us that they will fix our meeting with L-G. We will seek justice from L-G and also request him to hand over the body of our son for proper burial," he said. 

Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh takes on Mehbooba for doubting gunfight

Jammu & Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh hit out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for casting doubts on the encounter in Rambagh. "There are people who somehow understand the reality but try to say something which is away from the reality. There are many people active on social media, who are trying to cast aspersions on the killing of militants," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderpora encounter Srinagar encounter Manoj Sinha
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp