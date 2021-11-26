STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

The non-violent struggle is unique saga of valour: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on farmers' stir

The movement against three new farm laws of the Centre began with a 'Dilli Chalo' programme on November 26-27 last year.

Published: 26th November 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: As the farmers' movement completed a year, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said their non-violent struggle is a unique saga of valour, patience and determination not only for repealing the farm laws but also to uphold the ethos of democracy and human rights.

Channi said he salutes the indomitable spirit of farmers who have been sitting at Delhi's borders for a year. The farmers have been camping at three border points of Delhi -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for the last one year.

The movement against three new farm laws of the Centre began with a "Dilli Chalo" programme on November 26-27 last year. The Centre has recently announced its decision to repeal the three farm laws.

In a tweet, Channi hailed the farmers, saying, "Their non-violent struggle is a unique saga of valour, patience and determination not only for repealing the draconian laws but also to uphold the ethos of democracy and human rights."

"I salute the indomitable spirit of our food growers who are sitting in Delhi from this day last year protesting against the black farm laws enacted by Modi government," he said.

ALSO READ| Farmers' movement will be remembered for arrogance of Centre: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Terming the Union Cabinet's approval of a bill repealing the farm laws on Wednesday as a mere "formality", farmer leaders had earlier said now they want the government to resolve their other pending demands, most importantly the legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP).

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, approved days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three central farm laws, will now be introduced in Lok Sabha for passage in the Winter session of Parliament beginning November 29.

A meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farm unions spearheading the ongoing stir, will be held on November 27 at the Singhu border. In the meeting, the farm unions will take a decision regarding the further course of action, a SKM statement earlier said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charanjit Singh Channi farmers protest Farmers stir Punjab Farm Laws
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp