STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trinamool releases candidate list for Kolkata civic polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

The ruling party in West Bengal in the last KMC polls in 2015 had won 126 wards.

Published: 26th November 2021 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The TMC on Friday announced names of candidates for elections to the 144-ward Kolkata Municipal Corporation, dropping 39 sitting councillors.

The ruling party in West Bengal in the last KMC polls in 2015 had won 126 wards.

"The party has decided not to renominate 39 sitting councillors. We will use them in some other organisational work," TMC Lok Sabha party leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said.

The party fielded 64 female candidates, and 23 are from the minority community, he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen, who was also a councillor in the outgoing KMC board, was not renominated this time.

TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said six sitting MLAs, including chairman of the board of administrators of KMC Firhad Hakim, has been given the nomination.

The elections to KMC, along with 112 other municipalities and municipal corporations, were due in April-May 2020.

But the polls were postponed due to the raging COVID pandemic.

These civic bodies are now being run by state-appointed boards of administrators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Kolkata Municipal Corporation Kolkata Civic Elections Kolkata Civic Polls
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp